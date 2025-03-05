Stalin Leads All-Party Charge Against Population-Based Delimitation

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to address the contentious issue of delimitation. During the meeting, a resolution was adopted urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assure Parliament that any future delimitation would adhere to the 1971 population census for the next 30 years, beginning in 2026.

The DMK-led state government facilitated the meeting at the Tamil Nadu secretariat, drawing participation from over 55 leaders across political parties and organizations, including AIADMK, Congress, CPI, CPM, and other regional entities. A key resolution warned against the potential impact of population-based delimitation on the southern states.

Addressing the gathering, CM Stalin emphasized the stakes, stating that delimitation could reduce the number of Tamil Nadu's parliamentary constituencies. He underscored the need for collective opposition to any model that could undermine Tamil Nadu's representation, advocating for the continuation of the 1971 census as the framework for delimitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)