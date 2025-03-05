Macron's Address Amid European Defence Uncertainties

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday at 1900 GMT amid global uncertainties and European defence challenges. His announcement follows a recent shift in U.S. policy concerning military aid to Ukraine.

European countries are intensifying efforts to increase defence spending and support Ukraine against the Russian invasion, as doubts over U.S. commitment to defending Europe grow. Earlier this week, former U.S. President Donald Trump paused military aid to Kyiv, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic stances towards Russia.

In response, France is engaging in diplomatic efforts to mend U.S.-Ukraine relations and achieve a lasting peace. France and Britain have suggested a one-month truce focusing on protecting infrastructure, amidst active European diplomacy aimed at strengthening support for Ukraine.

