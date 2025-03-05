Left Menu

Macron's Address Amid European Defence Uncertainties

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation amidst uncertainties as European leaders focus on defence and Ukraine's conflict with Russia. France and Britain propose a partial truce for Ukraine, aiming to re-establish ties between the U.S. and Ukraine for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:07 IST
Macron's Address Amid European Defence Uncertainties
Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday at 1900 GMT amid global uncertainties and European defence challenges. His announcement follows a recent shift in U.S. policy concerning military aid to Ukraine.

European countries are intensifying efforts to increase defence spending and support Ukraine against the Russian invasion, as doubts over U.S. commitment to defending Europe grow. Earlier this week, former U.S. President Donald Trump paused military aid to Kyiv, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic stances towards Russia.

In response, France is engaging in diplomatic efforts to mend U.S.-Ukraine relations and achieve a lasting peace. France and Britain have suggested a one-month truce focusing on protecting infrastructure, amidst active European diplomacy aimed at strengthening support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025