Senator Slotkin Channels Reagan in Rebuttal to Trump's Address
Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan delivered a thoughtful rebuttal to Trump's Congress address, emphasizing bipartisan values. She referenced former Republican President Ronald Reagan to criticize Trump's policies, particularly regarding Ukraine and economic issues, and urged voters to trust Democrats for principled leadership.
In a measured rebuttal to President Trump's Congress address, Democratic U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan invoked former Republican President Ronald Reagan to appeal for bipartisan values. Slotkin, previously a CIA analyst, emphasized 'shared values' such as strengthening national security and advocating for democracy, aiming to connect with Americans across the political spectrum.
Slotkin criticized Trump's handling of the Ukraine conflict, contrasting it with Reagan's approach, which she described as combining military strength with moral clarity. She accused Trump of abandoning classic Republican principles and highlighted his policies' detrimental effects on the middle class and rising prices.
Slotkin's response reflected ongoing Democratic frustration over missed economic focus in past elections. While acknowledging voter concerns over immigration and government waste, she challenged Trump's solutions. Slotkin concluded her address by pledging that Democrats would provide principled leadership and earn back voters' trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
