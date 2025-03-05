Delhi's 'Viksit' Budget: A People's Blueprint for Progress

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured citizens that the upcoming budget will align with their expectations. Speaking at a press conference, Gupta emphasized her commitment to meeting and discussing the budget with women, families, youth, and professionals across various sectors. She vowed that the budget will truly reflect public needs.

Responding to criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Gupta dismissed opposition concerns about the government's priorities. After AAP's protest against delays, she stressed that the government will honor all promises in its manifesto, including financial initiatives for women and households, maintaining focus on its own agenda.

Sports Minister Kapil Mishra reinforced this approach by stating that the budget will incorporate suggestions from all social segments, highlighting Chief Minister Gupta's consultative approach. The 'Viksit Delhi' budget, set to be unveiled in late March, aims to address key issues including public transport, pollution, and employment, aligning with citizen priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)