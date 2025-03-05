Kerala's Political Crossroads: Left vs Congress Clash

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made bold claims against Congress, suggesting that its actions have inadvertently assisted the BJP's ascendancy. According to Vijayan, the Left has been at the helm of resisting policies he terms 'anti-people,' while questioning Congress's ability to counter the BJP effectively.

Vijayan has called upon allies like the Indian Union Muslim League to reassess their alignment with Congress, especially given the Congress's alleged strategic missteps in various elections. He criticizes Congress for failing to cooperate with opposition parties, ultimately fragmenting efforts against the BJP.

In response, the Congress rebuffed these claims, asserting their steadfast opposition to the BJP and accusing Vijayan's CPI(M) of shifting its stance. The political tussle underscores a broader debate over the approach needed to counter the BJP's influence in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)