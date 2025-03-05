Kerala's Political Crossroads: Left vs Congress Clash
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accuses the Congress of aiding the BJP's rise, highlighting the Left's role in opposing central policies. He urges the Indian Union Muslim League to rethink its Congress alliance, as the Congress counters these claims, maintaining its anti-BJP stance and criticizing the CPI(M)'s approach.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made bold claims against Congress, suggesting that its actions have inadvertently assisted the BJP's ascendancy. According to Vijayan, the Left has been at the helm of resisting policies he terms 'anti-people,' while questioning Congress's ability to counter the BJP effectively.
Vijayan has called upon allies like the Indian Union Muslim League to reassess their alignment with Congress, especially given the Congress's alleged strategic missteps in various elections. He criticizes Congress for failing to cooperate with opposition parties, ultimately fragmenting efforts against the BJP.
In response, the Congress rebuffed these claims, asserting their steadfast opposition to the BJP and accusing Vijayan's CPI(M) of shifting its stance. The political tussle underscores a broader debate over the approach needed to counter the BJP's influence in Indian politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Gourav Vallabh Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav Over Mahakumbh Remarks
BJP Promises Fresh Start on Yamuna Clean-Up
BJP's Vallabh Hits Back at Akhilesh Yadav Over Maha Kumbh Criticism
Battle of Languages: BJP's Kesavan Criticizes DMK's Stance on Hindi
Suspension Sparks Uproar: BJP vs. State Assembly in West Bengal