Power Shift in Slovakia: New Minister Appointed Amid Coalition Crisis

In a strategic reshuffle aimed at stabilizing Slovakia's coalition government, President Peter Pellegrini has appointed Rudolf Huliak as the new Minister of Tourism and Sports. The appointment comes in the wake of an agreement among the three coalition parties that bolsters the power of Prime Minister Robert Fico's Smer party.

The coalition, consisting of the Hlas party and the pro-Russian Slovak National Party, ceded control of key ministries, allowing Smer to oversee investments, regional development, and information, besides tourism and sports. This deal emerged from a crisis that jeopardized the coalition's parliamentary majority, prompting lawmakers to demand governmental roles in return for support.

Huliak's controversial background includes advocating violence against environmentalists and expressing pro-Russian views. Previously, President Pellegrini's predecessor, Zuzana Caputová, rejected Huliak for the environment minister post due to his stance on climate change and other divisive issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)