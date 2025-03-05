Controversy Sparks as Abu Azmi Praises Aurangzeb, Faces Suspension

The Maharashtra legislative assembly suspended Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi until the end of the ongoing budget session on March 26. Azmi's comments, which praised Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, sparked outrage for insulting Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Despite retracting his remarks, Azmi faced demands for expulsion from both the assembly and his party. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticized Azmi and urged the Samajwadi Party to disown him. Adityanath's remarks highlighted contradictions within the party's stance on Azmi's statements.

The controversy has intensified the political atmosphere, with calls for Azmi's removal growing louder. The Shiv Sena's Pune unit has staged protests, condemning the glorification of Aurangzeb's cruel rule and demanding Azmi be charged with treason.

(With inputs from agencies.)