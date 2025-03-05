CRPF Chief Visits Family of Brave Slain Personnel
CRPF chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited the family of Head Constable Mahima Nand Shukla, who died from injuries sustained in an anti-Naxal operation. Singh assured the family of support, highlighting the bravery of Shukla, who sacrificed his life for his team during the Chhattisgarh operation.
CRPF chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh made a significant visit on Wednesday to the family of Head Constable Mahima Nand Shukla, who was tragically killed during a recent anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh. The visit underscores the CRPF's commitment to supporting the families of fallen heroes.
Shukla, a decorated officer, succumbed to injuries he sustained from an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on February 11. Notably, he was leading his team bravely in Dantewada when the incident occurred, demonstrating exemplary courage by prioritizing the safety of his colleagues over his own life.
During his visit, Singh extended assurances of ongoing support to Shukla's family, emphasizing the CRPF's role in securing the education of his children and aiding them in all necessary aspects. This visit, although brief, reaffirms the solidarity of the force with its personnel and their families.
