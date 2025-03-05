ISIS-K Terrorist Charged in Deadly Kabul Airport Attack
Mohammad Sharifullah, an ISIS-K terrorist, has been charged in the U.S. with conspiracy to provide support to a terrorist organization, linked to the 2021 Kabul airport bombing. This attack led to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and 160 civilians. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment.
An ISIS-K terrorist, Mohammad Sharifullah, has been charged in the U.S. with conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, leading to the 2021 Kabul airport bombing. This tragic event resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. military personnel and about 160 civilians.
Sharifullah, known as 'Jafar', was captured with the assistance of Pakistan, a fact acknowledged by Former U.S. President Donald Trump during a Congress session. Trump praised Pakistan for its role in the arrest and stressed the U.S. commitment to justice for such attacks.
The investigation, led by various U.S. agencies, revealed Sharifullah's involvement with ISIS-K since 2016, participating in multiple lethal attacks. Fugitive for several incidents, he was apprehended and will face charges in Virginia, highlighting ongoing efforts to battle radical Islamic terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
