Left Menu

ISIS-K Terrorist Charged in Deadly Kabul Airport Attack

Mohammad Sharifullah, an ISIS-K terrorist, has been charged in the U.S. with conspiracy to provide support to a terrorist organization, linked to the 2021 Kabul airport bombing. This attack led to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and 160 civilians. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:18 IST
ISIS-K Terrorist Charged in Deadly Kabul Airport Attack
terrorist

An ISIS-K terrorist, Mohammad Sharifullah, has been charged in the U.S. with conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, leading to the 2021 Kabul airport bombing. This tragic event resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. military personnel and about 160 civilians.

Sharifullah, known as 'Jafar', was captured with the assistance of Pakistan, a fact acknowledged by Former U.S. President Donald Trump during a Congress session. Trump praised Pakistan for its role in the arrest and stressed the U.S. commitment to justice for such attacks.

The investigation, led by various U.S. agencies, revealed Sharifullah's involvement with ISIS-K since 2016, participating in multiple lethal attacks. Fugitive for several incidents, he was apprehended and will face charges in Virginia, highlighting ongoing efforts to battle radical Islamic terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025