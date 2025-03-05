Sunil Kumar Singh Reinstated: Bihar Legislative Council Session Eases Political Tensions
The Bihar Legislative Council restored Sunil Kumar Singh's membership after the Supreme Court overturned his disqualification. The decision was marked by applause, with former Chief Minister Rabri Devi expressing gratitude. Political tensions softened temporarily, illustrated through humorous interactions amid the session, underscoring a momentary political respite.
The Bihar Legislative Council reinstated senior RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh on Wednesday, reversing his previous disqualification following a Supreme Court ruling.
House Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh announced the decision, expecting Singh to maintain decorum moving forward. The opposition welcomed the reinstatement with applause.
Sunil Kumar Singh had been expelled last year due to misbehavior inside the House. However, the Supreme Court recently deemed the punishment as excessive. Opposition leader Rabri Devi thanked the Chairman, fostering a lighter atmosphere despite ongoing political divides.
