Sunil Kumar Singh Reinstated: Bihar Legislative Council Session Eases Political Tensions

The Bihar Legislative Council reinstated senior RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh on Wednesday, reversing his previous disqualification following a Supreme Court ruling.

House Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh announced the decision, expecting Singh to maintain decorum moving forward. The opposition welcomed the reinstatement with applause.

Sunil Kumar Singh had been expelled last year due to misbehavior inside the House. However, the Supreme Court recently deemed the punishment as excessive. Opposition leader Rabri Devi thanked the Chairman, fostering a lighter atmosphere despite ongoing political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)