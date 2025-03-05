Maharashtra Crime Surge Under Scrutiny Amid Political Turmoil

NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil vehemently raised concerns about rising crime rates in Maharashtra, highlighting brutal instances of violence, including organized crime and murder.

In his statement during the legislative session, Patil questioned the audacity criminals have to commit such acts, pointing to the horrific murder of Santosh Deshmukh which led to the resignation of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, due to his aide's alleged involvement.

Patil also criticized the ruling Mahayuti coalition, accusing them of not fulfilling electoral promises such as the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, which promised increased financial aid to women, saying these deceptions betray voter trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)