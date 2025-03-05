Won't let Abu Azmi travel around Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske

Amid the controversy over the suspension of Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi for his remarks on Aurangzeb, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said that they will take actions against those who will say anything in the name of freedom of speech. Speaking to ANI,"We will oppose and take actions against those who will say anything in the name of freedom of speech and support such a ruler who demolished our temples and tortured and killed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj."

When asked about Azmi's suspension Mhaske, he further said, "Now he has been suspended from this session. Will not let you roam in Maharashtra. Will not even be allowed to travel in Maharashtra." Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi on Wednesday maintained that he did not intend to insult national heroes and that his suspension is unfair after he was suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly for the entire budget session over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

He argued that he was simply quoting historians and writers, such as Satish Chandra and Dr Ram Puniyani, who have written about Aurangzeb's reign. Azmi emphasised that India's GDP was strong during Aurangzeb's rule and that he even donated to temples. He questioned why he was suspended for quoting historians while others.

"I have never said anything like this. I cannot even think that I would say anything against any national hero. Assam CM compared Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh ji with Aurangzeb. When I was asked about Aurangzeb's character. I said- I was not born in that era. Whatever Satish Chandra, Dr Rajiv Dixit, Dr. Ram Puniyani, Awadh Ojha, Meena Bhargava, all these people have written, I can only say that...I have only said that India's GDP was very good and that they also donated to temples at that time. I just said whatever is written, I did not say anything on my own," said the suspended MLA. (ANI)

