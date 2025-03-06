Ex-MLC M R Doreswamy no more

Former MLC and the founder chairman of the PES Institutions M R Doreswamy died on Thursday.

The 85-year-old educationist was ailing for the past three months, his family said.

"He breathed his last at about 6 pm at home. He had some health issues for the last three months," his nephew Hari Babu told PTI.

Doreswamy is survived by wife Radha Manohari, son Jawahar and daughter Suma, Babu said.

Another relative Srinivas Naidu said the cremation will be performed on Friday.

Condoling his death, senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa said on 'X': ''It is with great sadness that we announce the passing away of Shri M R Doreswamy, a senior educationist, founder president of PES institutions, Vice Chancellor of PES University, former member of the Legislative Council, and a dear friend. With his demise, the country has lost an outstanding educationist. Personally, I have lost a dear friend. I pray that God will grant his soul eternal peace and I express my deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)