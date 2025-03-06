Left Menu

Trump delays tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he has postponed 25 per cent tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month after a conversation with that countrys president. Trumps announcement comes after his Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, said tariffs on both Canada and Mexico would likely be delayed.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 22:33 IST
Trump delays tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he has postponed 25 per cent tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month after a conversation with that country's president. Trump's announcement comes after his Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, said tariffs on both Canada and Mexico would "likely'' be delayed. This is the second one-month postponement Trump has announced since first unveiling the import taxes in early February. The reprieve would apply to goods that are compliant with the trade agreement Trump negotiated with Canada and Mexico in his first term. "We are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl," Trump said on Truth Social. Trump's on-again, off-again tariffs threats have roiled financial markets, lowered consumer confidence, and enveloped many businesses in an uncertain atmosphere that could delay hiring and investment. Lutnick emphasised that reciprocal tariffs, in which the United States applies import taxes on countries that tariff US exports, will still be implemented April 2. US markets bounced of their lows for the day shortly after Lutnick spoke. Also Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated that he expects his country will be in a trade war with the United States for the foreseeable future.

Trudeau said the broader month-long pause "aligns with some of the conversations that we have been having with administration officials." The Canadian leader said the move by the Trump administration was a "promising sign," but it also "means that the tariffs remain in place and therefore our response will remain in place."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025