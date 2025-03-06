UNESCO satisfied with Maharashtra's presentation on World Heritage tag for 12 forts: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said UNESCO was satisfied with the state government's presentation on the proposal seeking World Heritage status for 12 forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Speaking at the inauguration of 13D theatre at Panhalgad in Kolhapur showcasing the battle of Panhala, the CM said the state government is very confident all the 12 forts would get the coveted tag.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for UNESCO's World heritage site tag. A high level delegation led by minister Ashish Shelar went to Paris and submitted the proposal. UNESCO is satisfied with the presentation given by our team and now I have been invited to give a second presentation at UNESCO in May,'' said Fadnavis.

The forts of Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi in Maharashtra and Jinji in Tamil Nadu have been included in the proposal.

''We are here because of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Without him, we wouldn't have been here,'' he asserted.

Fadnavis said the state government will provide adequate funds for the restoration of Panhala fort.

''The Mughals and British did everything to wipe out the signs of freedom from Raigad by unleashing atrocities. That is why the restoration of Raigad will take some time. But I am confident the restoration of Panhala will be done at the earliest,'' the CM said.

