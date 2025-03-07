Trump confirms US talks with Hamas about Gaza hostages
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 01:45 IST
President Donald Trump on Thursday confirmed that a senior U.S. official held direct talks with the Palestinian militant group Hamas recently about gaining the release of hostages held in Gaza.
Trump, talking to reporters in the Oval Office, said the effort is aimed at helping Israel and that the United States would not pay for the release of captives.
