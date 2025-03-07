Clashes Erupt in Syria's Coastal Region as Security Forces Confront Assad Loyalists

Clashes have erupted in Syria's coastal region between security forces and armed supporters of former President Bashar Assad, resulting in over 70 deaths, according to a war monitor on Friday.

In response, the government has mobilized significant reinforcements to Latakia and Tartus, key areas of Alawite support for Assad, in an attempt to bring the situation under control, state media reported.

The confrontation marks the severest conflict since Assad's ousting in early December. Despite attempts at peace, some sectors remain tense and under the influence of pro-Assad factions, highlighting the ongoing strife in the war-torn nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)