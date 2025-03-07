Left Menu

Kashmir Budget Sparks Opposition Fury over Broken Promises

Opposition parties in Kashmir harshly criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s budget, accusing the ruling National Conference of failing to deliver on election promises. The PDP noted the exclusion of many citizens from benefits, while the BJP described the budget as a total failure, accusing the government of deception and incompetence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:08 IST
Kashmir Budget Sparks Opposition Fury over Broken Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Opposition parties in Kashmir have heavily criticized the budget presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, calling it a breach of election promises. The Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were particularly vocal in their dissent.

The PDP highlighted the exclusion of many households from receiving promised benefits, while the BJP branded the budget a 'complete failure.' They said the ruling party misled the public by limiting promises such as free electricity to a minority of the population.

Sajad Lone, Peoples' Conference chief, also expressed dissatisfaction, deeming the budget a disappointment. Amid claims of inflation-linked social welfare reductions, projected fuel price hikes, and unfulfilled job guarantees, these opposition voices added that the government's approach failed to address key economic and employment issues.

