Congress to Challenge Waqf Amendment Bill Unitedly in Parliament

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh announced that his party, along with other INDIA bloc parties, will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during its passage in Parliament. He criticized the bill's introduction process, defending the joint committee's lack of a clause-by-clause discussion, and vowed democratic opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:35 IST
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated on Friday that the party will use all democratic means to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during its passage in Parliament. He asserted that the INDIA bloc opposes the bill's content, intent, and extent.

As the second half of the Budget session begins, Ramesh highlighted that there will be thorough consultation among INDIA bloc parties to collectively oppose the bill. He emphasized that opposition leaders in both Houses will soon coordinate on this matter.

Ramesh criticized the bill's introduction process, noting the lack of a clause-by-clause discussion by the joint committee. He mentioned that the Congress was in touch with INDIA bloc leaders to unite against the bill, despite the internal pressure faced by some parties. He committed to pursuing all democratic routes to prevent the bill's passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

