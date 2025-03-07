Tejashwi Yadav Rallies Support Amidst Bihar Protests Against CM Nitish Kumar
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav promises to champion protesters' demands during the budget session, accusing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of being 'unconscious' to citizens' issues. He criticizes the state's exploitation of workers like Anganwadi and ASHA, pledging justice if RJD seizes power. Protests demanding higher wages and reexaminations persist.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav joined protestors in Patna's Gardanibagh on Friday, pledging to raise their demands in the current budget session. Accusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of indifference, Yadav asserted that rights will remain elusive under the current administration.
Yadav, Bihar's Leader of Opposition, emphasized the alleged neglect by Kumar, arguing the Chief Minister cannot manage his own departments. Critiquing the government's treatment of workers, Yadav claims female Anganwadi and ASHA contributors receive insufficient pay, threatening justice if RJD gains power.
The state faces multiple protests: mid-day-meal workers demanding higher honorariums and civil status, Bihar Home Guard Corps fighting for pay parity, and BPSC candidates seeking a reexamination for the 70th prelims. Yadav has consistently attacked Kumar's governance, dismissing the 75-year-old leader and the NDA as outdated.
