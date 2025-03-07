Left Menu

Trump Shows Diplomatic Thaw with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intentions to negotiate a nuclear weapons program deal with Iran. He conveyed his hopes for negotiation through a letter to Iran, emphasizing his willingness during a Fox Business Network interview.

Updated: 07-03-2025 17:47 IST
In a surprising diplomatic gesture, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed a strong desire to negotiate a nuclear weapons deal with Iran, aiming for a strategic agreement that could ease tensions between the two nations.

On Thursday, Trump sent a letter to Tehran, urging Iranian leaders to enter discussions, illustrating a potential pivot in U.S. foreign policy. This development comes amidst heightened regional tensions and international scrutiny.

Trump reiterated his intentions during an interview with Fox Business Network aired on Friday, signaling his administration's readiness to engage Iran in diplomatic talks to curb nuclear ambitions and stabilize bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

