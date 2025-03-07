Congress Set to Challenge Controversial Waqf Bill: A United Opposition's Stand

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh announced on Friday that his party will utilize every democratic means to contest the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during its passage in Parliament. Highlighting the INDIA bloc's unified stand, Ramesh emphasized their opposition to the bill's content, intent, and extent.

As Parliament prepares to resume its session, Ramesh noted plans for extensive consultations among INDIA bloc parties to coordinate their stance. Key opposition leaders are already in discussions to formulate a joint strategy against the proposed legislation.

Additionally, Ramesh raised concerns about electoral irregularities, citing orchestrated elections and calling for greater transparency and fairness. As the second half of the Budget session unfolds, these concerns remain central to the Congress's agenda.

