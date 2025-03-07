Left Menu

Congress Set to Challenge Controversial Waqf Bill: A United Opposition's Stand

Congress's Jairam Ramesh announced the party's plans to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill using all democratic means. He emphasized coordinated efforts with the INDIA bloc against the bill's content, intent, and extent. The controversial bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, faces united opposition efforts amid claims of irregular electoral practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh announced on Friday that his party will utilize every democratic means to contest the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during its passage in Parliament. Highlighting the INDIA bloc's unified stand, Ramesh emphasized their opposition to the bill's content, intent, and extent.

As Parliament prepares to resume its session, Ramesh noted plans for extensive consultations among INDIA bloc parties to coordinate their stance. Key opposition leaders are already in discussions to formulate a joint strategy against the proposed legislation.

Additionally, Ramesh raised concerns about electoral irregularities, citing orchestrated elections and calling for greater transparency and fairness. As the second half of the Budget session unfolds, these concerns remain central to the Congress's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

