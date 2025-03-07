Serbia's Balancing Act: Protests, Alliances, and Energy Dilemmas

The Kremlin is voicing support for Serbian authorities as they confront surging anti-government demonstrations. This development was confirmed by President Aleksandar Vucic following a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Vucic referred to the situation as a 'coloured revolution.'

In a detailed Instagram update, Vucic expressed gratitude towards Putin for not backing the movement, suggesting Russia acknowledges the broader implications and continues to endorse Serbia's leadership. The student-led protests, which began after a fatal incident at a train station, could escalate with calls for further strikes.

Serbia remains caught between allegiance to Russia and ambitions for European Union membership, all while managing intricate gas supply negotiations. These complexities are compounded by U.S. sanctions, which target Serbia's Russian-owned oil sector, posing additional challenges for the country's energy strategy.

