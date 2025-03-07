Modi Unveils Comprehensive Food Security Drive in Surat, 2 Lakh Beneficiaries to Gain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a significant step towards bolstering food security by launching the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign on Friday. This ambitious initiative aims to deliver benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to about 2 lakh beneficiaries in Gujarat, underscoring the government's dedication to ensuring no one goes hungry.

The campaign, part of the wider Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), focuses on providing essential food grains to the underprivileged. It builds on efforts initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic, which have already benefited millions of people across the state. Modi's visit also included a roadshow and a ceremonial welcome from Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister CR Patil.

In an inclusive approach, the Gujarat government mandates classifying beneficiaries under various social schemes as priority households for NFSA benefits, transcending income limits. This holistic approach has led to the identification of approximately 2 lakh beneficiaries, who will now receive vital food security support from the government. The move highlights the administration's mission-mode operation to ensure comprehensive coverage and support for the most marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)