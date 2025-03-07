Kenya's Political Truce: A Step Towards Unity or Silence?

Kenya's ruling and opposition parties have reached an agreement aimed at fostering collaborative policymaking. This development has sparked criticism, with some viewing it as a move to silence opposition voices.

President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga, who leads the Orange Democratic Movement, signed the agreement amidst a supporter march in Nairobi. They stated that the pact is not a new political alignment but a framework for addressing pressing national issues.

While Odinga described the agreement as essential for reducing national tension, critics argue it effectively dissolves opposition power in Parliament. Meanwhile, political analyst Nanjala Nyabola and Wiper Democratic Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka expressed concern over the pact, labeling it a betrayal to Kenyans.

(With inputs from agencies.)