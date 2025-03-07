Congress Leadership Dynamics in Himachal Pradesh: No Changes Yet
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarified no discussion took place about a new Congress party chief during his meeting with national leaders in Delhi. State Congress president Pratibha Singh remains in position. The executive's formation and future policies are under consideration.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that his recent meeting with national Congress leaders in Delhi did not include discussions on appointing a new state party chief.
He spoke at Kangra, attending the wedding of the son of KCC Bank Chairman Kuldeep Pathania, discussing Congress party executive matters with Rajni Patil.
Sukhu confirmed ongoing talks about executive expansion, but Pratibha Singh continues as Congress state president. The party's executive formation is a precursor to future policy decisions. The Himachal Pradesh Budget is in preparation for presentation on March 17, 2025.
