Karnataka CM Defends Budget Amidst BJP's 'Halal Budget' Controversy
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced criticism from the BJP, which labeled the state budget as a 'Halal Budget.' Siddaramaiah defended the budget's allocations for minorities, asserting fiscal responsibility and economic growth. He emphasized the inclusivity and social impact of the budget, stressing it adheres to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the state budget against harsh criticism from the opposition BJP, which derisively labeled it a 'Halal Budget' and 'Pakistan Budget.' The BJP accused Siddaramaiah of minority appeasement, which he countered as an indication of the party's 'rotten mindset.' Siddaramaiah highlighted the comprehensive nature of his administration's fiscal planning, which aims for inclusivity and social progress.
Siddaramaiah underscored that the budget did not merely cater to Muslims but included Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, and other communities, with Rs 250 crore earmarked for Christians alone. Boasting an overall budget of Rs 4.09 lakh crore, the CM justified allocations for minorities, other backward castes, and the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan, challenging the BJP's stance on secular governance.
He emphasized that the budget adhered to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, maintaining fiscal discipline with a borrowings-to-GSDP ratio of 24.91 per cent and a fiscal deficit of 2.95 per cent. Siddaramaiah further refuted BJP's allegations of impending bankruptcy by highlighting the positive economic ripple effects of his administration's flagship schemes, designed to empower weaker sections, women, and farmers.
