Haryana Assembly Pays Tribute to Iconic Leaders
The Haryana Assembly paid tributes to notable figures including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and ex-chief minister O P Chautala. During the Budget Session, obituary resolutions highlighted Singh's contributions to economic reforms and public service, while also honoring fallen soldiers and other influential individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:37 IST
The Haryana Assembly convened to honor former prime minister Manmohan Singh, ex-chief minister O P Chautala, among other distinguished figures who passed away recently.
Obituary resolutions were passed on the Budget Session's first day, focusing on their remarkable contributions to India's political and economic landscape.
The House also remembered the valor of 21 soldiers from Haryana who sacrificed their lives for the nation's integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
