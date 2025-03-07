Haryana Assembly Pays Tribute to Iconic Leaders

The Haryana Assembly convened to honor former prime minister Manmohan Singh, ex-chief minister O P Chautala, among other distinguished figures who passed away recently.

Obituary resolutions were passed on the Budget Session's first day, focusing on their remarkable contributions to India's political and economic landscape.

The House also remembered the valor of 21 soldiers from Haryana who sacrificed their lives for the nation's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)