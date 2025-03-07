Trump Admin Ends Collective Bargaining for TSA Officers

The Trump administration announced on Friday its intention to end collective bargaining for more than 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers who oversee checkpoints at American airports and other hubs. This controversial move, according to the Homeland Security Department, is designed to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles.

President Donald Trump removed TSA Administrator David Pekoske from his position on January 20. Pekoske, initially appointed in 2017 and later reappointed by President Joe Biden, had not yet been replaced by Trump as a permanent candidate.

In May 2024, after extensive negotiations, the TSA finalized a new seven-year labor agreement with the American Federation of Government Employees. The Biden administration previously expanded bargaining capabilities in 2022, granting workers additional benefits like enhanced shift trade options, a boosted uniform allowance, and forms of special leave.

