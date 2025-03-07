Mani Shankar Aiyar Defends Rajiv Gandhi Amid BJP Criticism
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar defends former PM Rajiv Gandhi amid controversy over his academic record. Aiyar accuses BJP of misrepresenting his remarks in a short video clip. Aiyar affirms Gandhi's excellence as prime minister, highlighting his achievements in Assam, Punjab, and international relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:51 IST
- India
In the midst of criticism regarding his comments on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's academic performance, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has responded to the BJP, accusing them of selectively misrepresenting his words.
During an event at the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia discussing his new autobiography, Aiyar clarified that his interview was over two hours long, and only a brief segment was highlighted by BJP's Amit Malviya.
Aiyar emphasized Gandhi's exceptional tenure as PM, citing significant achievements, and questioned the media's role in amplifying BJP's narrative against his full commentary.
