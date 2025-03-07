Omar Abdullah's Unforgettable Budget Session Amid Ramzan Fast
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the state budget during the holy month of Ramzan. This marked the first assembly budget since 2018 and his first as a finance minister. Despite challenges due to fasting, Abdullah spoke for nearly two hours without a break.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a significant announcement this Friday, revealing that he personally presented the state's budget amidst the Ramadan fast, an experience he vows not to repeat.
This was not only the first budget session since 2018 but also Abdullah's debut as a finance minister, where he addressed the assembly for nearly one hour and forty-five minutes continuously during the sixth day of his Ramadan fast.
Abdullah noted the challenge of not even drinking water while presenting the budget, contemplating an adjustment in session timings in future years around fasting hours to ease the strain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
