Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Unforgettable Budget Session Amid Ramzan Fast

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the state budget during the holy month of Ramzan. This marked the first assembly budget since 2018 and his first as a finance minister. Despite challenges due to fasting, Abdullah spoke for nearly two hours without a break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:53 IST
Omar Abdullah's Unforgettable Budget Session Amid Ramzan Fast
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a significant announcement this Friday, revealing that he personally presented the state's budget amidst the Ramadan fast, an experience he vows not to repeat.

This was not only the first budget session since 2018 but also Abdullah's debut as a finance minister, where he addressed the assembly for nearly one hour and forty-five minutes continuously during the sixth day of his Ramadan fast.

Abdullah noted the challenge of not even drinking water while presenting the budget, contemplating an adjustment in session timings in future years around fasting hours to ease the strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025