US Suspends Satellite Image Sharing with Ukraine Amid Tensions

The United States government has halted Ukraine's access to a program that facilitated the sharing of unclassified satellite images between American officials and international partners. This move restricts Ukraine's access to crucial photographs that had been instrumental in its defense against Russian activities.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency confirmed the decision, following an administration directive on the nature of support to Ukraine. Maxar Technologies, the provider of the satellite imagery, stated that the access suspension is temporary, as directed by the US government.

These developments emerged after a tense Oval Office meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance. The Ukrainian military-affiliated website, Militarnyi, first broke the news, citing a US ban on sharing intelligence data with Ukraine as the cause for the service disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)