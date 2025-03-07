Left Menu

US Suspends Satellite Image Sharing with Ukraine Amid Tensions

The US has suspended a program providing unclassified satellite images to Ukraine, impacting their fight against Russia. The decision follows a directive from the US administration, noted by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Maxar Technologies. Tensions surfaced in a recent meeting with US and Ukrainian leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:51 IST
US Suspends Satellite Image Sharing with Ukraine Amid Tensions
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The United States government has halted Ukraine's access to a program that facilitated the sharing of unclassified satellite images between American officials and international partners. This move restricts Ukraine's access to crucial photographs that had been instrumental in its defense against Russian activities.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency confirmed the decision, following an administration directive on the nature of support to Ukraine. Maxar Technologies, the provider of the satellite imagery, stated that the access suspension is temporary, as directed by the US government.

These developments emerged after a tense Oval Office meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance. The Ukrainian military-affiliated website, Militarnyi, first broke the news, citing a US ban on sharing intelligence data with Ukraine as the cause for the service disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025