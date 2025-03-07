US Suspends Satellite Image Sharing with Ukraine Amid Tensions
The US has suspended a program providing unclassified satellite images to Ukraine, impacting their fight against Russia. The decision follows a directive from the US administration, noted by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Maxar Technologies. Tensions surfaced in a recent meeting with US and Ukrainian leaders.
The United States government has halted Ukraine's access to a program that facilitated the sharing of unclassified satellite images between American officials and international partners. This move restricts Ukraine's access to crucial photographs that had been instrumental in its defense against Russian activities.
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency confirmed the decision, following an administration directive on the nature of support to Ukraine. Maxar Technologies, the provider of the satellite imagery, stated that the access suspension is temporary, as directed by the US government.
These developments emerged after a tense Oval Office meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance. The Ukrainian military-affiliated website, Militarnyi, first broke the news, citing a US ban on sharing intelligence data with Ukraine as the cause for the service disruption.
