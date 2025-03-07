Left Menu

US-Ukraine Dialogue: Paving the Path to Peace

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has expressed optimism following a productive discussion with U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio. The talks, held virtually, centered on a forthcoming bilateral meeting in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the role of U.S. leadership in achieving lasting peace and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:00 IST
US-Ukraine Dialogue: Paving the Path to Peace

Ukraine's diplomatic efforts took a significant step forward as Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha engaged in a productive conversation with his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio. The conversation, held virtually, focused on the anticipation of an upcoming bilateral meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Sybiha emphasized the critical role of U.S. leadership in striving for a resolution to the ongoing conflict, underscoring Ukraine's earnest desire for peace. The minister acknowledged the importance of collaborative efforts in securing a lasting solution.

Enhancing bilateral cooperation was also a key area of discussion. Both governments recognize the mutual benefits of strengthening ties, aiming for improved relations and cooperation in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025