US-Ukraine Dialogue: Paving the Path to Peace
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has expressed optimism following a productive discussion with U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio. The talks, held virtually, centered on a forthcoming bilateral meeting in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the role of U.S. leadership in achieving lasting peace and enhancing bilateral cooperation.
Ukraine's diplomatic efforts took a significant step forward as Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha engaged in a productive conversation with his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio. The conversation, held virtually, focused on the anticipation of an upcoming bilateral meeting in Saudi Arabia.
Sybiha emphasized the critical role of U.S. leadership in striving for a resolution to the ongoing conflict, underscoring Ukraine's earnest desire for peace. The minister acknowledged the importance of collaborative efforts in securing a lasting solution.
Enhancing bilateral cooperation was also a key area of discussion. Both governments recognize the mutual benefits of strengthening ties, aiming for improved relations and cooperation in various sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
