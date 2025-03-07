Left Menu

Swiss Freeze on Assad's Assets Tightened

Switzerland announced an additional freeze on the assets of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his entourage. The decision was made by the Federal Council as part of ongoing sanctions against Assad's regime, aiming to pressure for political resolution in Syria.

Switzerland's Federal Council has announced a tougher stance on Bashar al-Assad by imposing an additional freeze on his and his entourage's assets.

This move comes amid growing international pressure to hold Assad's regime accountable for its actions and to seek a political solution in Syria.

The decision is part of Switzerland's broader efforts to ensure compliance with international sanctions against the former Syrian president and his associates.

