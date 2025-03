Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Threats: A New Trade War Brewing?

In a move that signals rising tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Canada's tariffs on dairy and lumber, suggesting reciprocal tariffs could be imposed imminently. This comes as part of his administration's broader strategy to address perceived trade imbalances.

Despite a temporary suspension of 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods, Trump emphasized reciprocity under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) starting April 2. The agreement largely eliminates tariffs save for a few exceptions, including high Canadian dairy tariffs meant to protect local farmers.

Amid these negotiations, Canada's industry minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, expressed Canada's willingness to engage in USMCA renegotiations. However, the ongoing shifts in U.S. trade policy pose challenges for bilateral stability and predictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)