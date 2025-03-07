Left Menu

High Court Blocks Controversial Separatist Laws in Bosnia

Bosnia's constitutional court has temporarily halted laws from the Serb Republic that threatened the nation's sovereignty. The move responds to concerns that the laws could destabilize Bosnia and Herzegovina. Denis Becirovic of the tripartite presidency called for EU intervention amidst rising tensions following Milorad Dodik's sentencing.

In a significant move, Bosnia's constitutional court has put a temporary hold on controversial separatist laws passed by the Serb Republic's parliament, which were signed by nationalist leader Milorad Dodik. The court highlighted the potential dire consequences on the constitutional and legal order of Bosnia and Herzegovina if these laws were implemented before a final ruling on their constitutionality.

This suspension follows an appeal from top state officials who argue the legislation attacks Bosnia's constitutional order. The state has consequently launched investigations into the Serb Republic officials. Denis Becirovic, a member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, emphasized that any assault on Bosnia will encounter consequences and urged the EU peacekeeping force to strategically deploy in Bosnia as tensions rise.

The backdrop of this tension includes a recent state court decision sentencing Dodik to one year in prison and barring him from politics for six years. This decision led to further complications as the Serb regional parliament passed measures to exclude national police and judicial authority from its territory, raising concerns about Bosnia's stability and unity as it struggles with its post-war structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

