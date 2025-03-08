Syria's Interim President Vows Justice Against Assad's Remnants

In his inaugural address following unrest in Syria's coastal regions, Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced a determined pursuit of elements linked to the former Bashar al Assad administration. His commitment to holding these figures accountable was made clear on Friday.

Al-Sharaa's statement marks a significant stance in Syria's political landscape, as the interim government seeks stability and justice amidst ongoing turmoil. The declaration came in response to recent violence, regarded as a remnant of past regime issues.

By proclaiming the intent to bring former regime members to trial, al-Sharaa emphasizes a strategic move towards legal accountability and underscores efforts to distance Syria from its turbulent past, aiming for a more secure future.

(With inputs from agencies.)