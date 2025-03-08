U.S. Pushes for Peace: Trump Eyes Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, with discussions focused on bringing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war to a close. The State Department underscored President Donald Trump's commitment to a peaceful resolution through negotiations.

The call highlighted Trump's insistence on Europe bearing more responsibility for its security, while the U.S. continues to collaborate closely with France. This stance follows a recent meeting between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, emphasizing the shared goal of achieving lasting peace.

The Trump administration has temporarily halted military aid and intelligence support to Ukraine, a strategic move to encourage Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire. European leaders, while supportive of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, show reliance on the U.S. for a breakthrough. Trump's consideration of broad sanctions and tariffs against Russia further intensifies diplomatic efforts to secure peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)