Left Menu

U.S. Pushes for Peace: Trump Eyes Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot discussed ending the Russia-Ukraine war, emphasizing Trump’s push for a negotiated peace. Trump urged European self-reliance in security and paused military aid to Ukraine, hinting at sanctions on Russia to attain a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:37 IST
U.S. Pushes for Peace: Trump Eyes Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Marco Rubio

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, with discussions focused on bringing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war to a close. The State Department underscored President Donald Trump's commitment to a peaceful resolution through negotiations.

The call highlighted Trump's insistence on Europe bearing more responsibility for its security, while the U.S. continues to collaborate closely with France. This stance follows a recent meeting between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, emphasizing the shared goal of achieving lasting peace.

The Trump administration has temporarily halted military aid and intelligence support to Ukraine, a strategic move to encourage Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire. European leaders, while supportive of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, show reliance on the U.S. for a breakthrough. Trump's consideration of broad sanctions and tariffs against Russia further intensifies diplomatic efforts to secure peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025