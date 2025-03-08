Trump Threatens Sanctions Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed large-scale sanctions on Russia, urging both Russia and Ukraine to negotiate a peace deal. Despite military tensions, Trump remains open to diplomatic resolutions and engages with Russian officials through envoy Steve Witkoff. Ongoing conflicts and diplomatic dynamics continue to influence the region.
In a pressing move, U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed imposing significant sanctions on Russia, while urging the end of hostilities and the initiation of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. This development follows reports of Russia's continued military pressure on Ukraine.
Trump's statements suggest he is reconsidering easing past sanctions on Russia if Moscow agrees to a peace settlement. Tensions in the region have intensified as Ukrainian forces face strategic challenges, with Russian forces damaging key infrastructure.
Efforts to mediate continue as Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, engages with both Russian and Ukrainian parties in seeking a framework for peace. Diplomatic talks are poised to be held in Saudi Arabia, with key figures hoping to revive discussions and explore potential agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- sanctions
- Ukraine
- Russia
- peace talks
- diplomacy
- conflict
- Saudi Arabia
- Putin
- Zelenskiy
ALSO READ
Sandeep Marwah Honored at British Parliament for Cultural Diplomacy
U.S. Offers Russia Sanctions Relief for Ukraine Peace Talks
India-Pakistan Border Tensions: A Call for Peace Amid Cross-Border Conflicts
India's Stance on Ukraine Conflict: Dialogue Over Discord
AI conflicts and collusion: New study warns of multi-agent risks