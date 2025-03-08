Trump Threatens Sanctions Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict

In a pressing move, U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed imposing significant sanctions on Russia, while urging the end of hostilities and the initiation of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. This development follows reports of Russia's continued military pressure on Ukraine.

Trump's statements suggest he is reconsidering easing past sanctions on Russia if Moscow agrees to a peace settlement. Tensions in the region have intensified as Ukrainian forces face strategic challenges, with Russian forces damaging key infrastructure.

Efforts to mediate continue as Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, engages with both Russian and Ukrainian parties in seeking a framework for peace. Diplomatic talks are poised to be held in Saudi Arabia, with key figures hoping to revive discussions and explore potential agreements.

