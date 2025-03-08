Trump's Executive Order Spurs Debate Over Public Service Loan Forgiveness

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order directing changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, particularly disqualifying nonprofit workers involved in 'improper' activities. This move is expected to affect individuals associated with illegal immigration and foreign terrorist groups.

The program, initially established in 2007, aims to incentivize careers in government and nonprofit sectors by forgiving student loans after a decade of payments. Trump's directive could significantly impact over 2 million Americans eligible for loan forgiveness. The Education Department under Secretary Linda McMahon will oversee the modifications, promised to adhere to Congressional mandates.

Trump's order has incited immediate criticism from advocates who view it as a violation of free speech. Legal challenges are anticipated, and changes to eligibility rules typically involve a protracted federal rulemaking process. The contentious political discourse around student loan forgiveness continues, highlighted by Biden's administration's recent efforts to expand the program, which faced resistance from Republicans.

(With inputs from agencies.)