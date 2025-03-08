Empowering Women: PM Modi Unveils Path to Women-Led Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the integral role of women in national development during a public address in Navsari, where he unveiled schemes like G-SAFAL and G-MAITRI. Emphasizing the importance of respecting women, Modi portrayed this as the foundation for India's advancement.

He outlined various governmental initiatives aimed at enhancing the dignity and economic empowerment of women, such as the construction of millions of toilets and the opening of countless bank accounts. Modi also highlighted the extension of maternity leave and the abolition of triple talaq as key achievements in bolstering women's rights, particularly in sensitive areas like Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting women's increasing participation in leadership roles, Modi noted the growing representation of women in the Indian Parliament and judiciary. He celebrated women's significant contributions to key sectors such as space science and aviation, illustrating a broad commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)