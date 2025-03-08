Left Menu

Empowering Women: PM Modi Unveils Path to Women-Led Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of respecting women as a cornerstone of national development, unveiling initiatives aimed at empowering women across various sectors. He praised the government's efforts in enhancing women's dignity and rights, highlighting significant strides in political, economic, and social arenas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the integral role of women in national development during a public address in Navsari, where he unveiled schemes like G-SAFAL and G-MAITRI. Emphasizing the importance of respecting women, Modi portrayed this as the foundation for India's advancement.

He outlined various governmental initiatives aimed at enhancing the dignity and economic empowerment of women, such as the construction of millions of toilets and the opening of countless bank accounts. Modi also highlighted the extension of maternity leave and the abolition of triple talaq as key achievements in bolstering women's rights, particularly in sensitive areas like Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting women's increasing participation in leadership roles, Modi noted the growing representation of women in the Indian Parliament and judiciary. He celebrated women's significant contributions to key sectors such as space science and aviation, illustrating a broad commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

