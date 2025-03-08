Empowering Bharat: PM Modi on Women-Led Development Path

During a public address after launching initiatives like G-SAFAL and G-MAITRI in Navsari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of respecting women as foundational to a nation's progress. He articulated that Bharat now prioritizes women-led development, reflecting this in various government policies and schemes.

Highlighting government efforts, Modi mentioned facilities such as toilets and banking access for women's dignity and convenience, alongside initiatives like the Ujjwala cylinders aimed at reducing household burdens. He pointed out legislative advancements like increased maternity leave, the abolition of triple talaq, and the empowerment of women post-Article 370 abrogation.

Modi also emphasized the substantial rise in female participation within governance, judiciary, and crucial sectors such as startups and space sciences. Since 2014, the appointment of women in key roles has surged, marking a progressive trajectory towards gender equality, with India now hosting the highest number of women pilots globally.

