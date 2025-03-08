Left Menu

Empowering Bharat: PM Modi on Women-Led Development Path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stresses the significance of women’s empowerment as a catalyst for India’s development, highlighting numerous governmental initiatives bolstering women's participation across sectors. He underscores the increased representation of women in government, judiciary, business, and science, propelling India's growth trajectory innovatively and inclusively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:54 IST
Empowering Bharat: PM Modi on Women-Led Development Path
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a public address after launching initiatives like G-SAFAL and G-MAITRI in Navsari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of respecting women as foundational to a nation's progress. He articulated that Bharat now prioritizes women-led development, reflecting this in various government policies and schemes.

Highlighting government efforts, Modi mentioned facilities such as toilets and banking access for women's dignity and convenience, alongside initiatives like the Ujjwala cylinders aimed at reducing household burdens. He pointed out legislative advancements like increased maternity leave, the abolition of triple talaq, and the empowerment of women post-Article 370 abrogation.

Modi also emphasized the substantial rise in female participation within governance, judiciary, and crucial sectors such as startups and space sciences. Since 2014, the appointment of women in key roles has surged, marking a progressive trajectory towards gender equality, with India now hosting the highest number of women pilots globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025