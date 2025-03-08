Appeasement's Cost: Tragedy in Ukraine

In a stark warning, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that attempts to appease Russia result in dire consequences for Ukraine. He emphasized that yielding to aggressors only leads to further violence and hardship.

Tusk used social media to voice his concerns, categorizing recent actions as 'appeasement of barbarians' and attributing them to increased bombings and aggression in Ukraine. His remarks came after another night of violence.

Highlighting the human toll, Tusk pointed out that such policies result in more victims, worsening the crisis in the region. His comments add to escalating international discourse on the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)