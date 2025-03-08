Left Menu

Appeasement's Cost: Tragedy in Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized appeasement towards Russia, stating it results in tragedy for Ukraine. Tusk expressed that appeasing a 'barbarian' leads to bombings, aggression, and more casualties, as recent events in Ukraine have shown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:56 IST
Appeasement's Cost: Tragedy in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a stark warning, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that attempts to appease Russia result in dire consequences for Ukraine. He emphasized that yielding to aggressors only leads to further violence and hardship.

Tusk used social media to voice his concerns, categorizing recent actions as 'appeasement of barbarians' and attributing them to increased bombings and aggression in Ukraine. His remarks came after another night of violence.

Highlighting the human toll, Tusk pointed out that such policies result in more victims, worsening the crisis in the region. His comments add to escalating international discourse on the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025