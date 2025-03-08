Left Menu

Activists Deface Trump Golf Resort Over Gaza Strip Proposal

Pro-Palestinian activists vandalized Donald Trump's Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, protesting his proposal to relocate Gaza's population. They painted slogans on the property as a stand against Trump's ideas. Police are investigating as tension around Gaza grows amid uncertain ceasefire conditions and Israeli-Palestinian negotiations continue.

Pro-Palestinian activists have targeted a Scottish golf resort owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, protesting against his controversial proposal to relocate Gaza's Palestinian population. The activists defaced the resort with large slogans, declaring 'Gaza Is Not For Sale' to voice their disapproval.

The group responsible, Palestine Action, stated this action was a direct response to Trump's perceived disregard for Palestinian sovereignty. They expressed that Trump's property should not be seen as immune to 'acts of resistance'. Meanwhile, Police Scotland is conducting an investigation into the incident.

This protest occurs amid escalating tensions over Gaza's future as Israel and Hamas's ceasefire lacks a long-term resolution. Trump's call for permanently resettling Gaza's population has been rejected by Palestinians. The Turnberry course, a storied location in golf history, last hosted the British Open in 2014, prior to Trump's acquisition.

