Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Trump: A Path to Peace in Ukraine

President Zelenskiy is committed to engaging with U.S. representatives in Saudi Arabia to pursue peace with Russia. Despite past tensions with President Trump, Ukraine continues to seek constructive dialogue. The upcoming meetings involve crucial diplomatic and military representatives focusing on realistic proposals to end the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:09 IST
Zelenskiy and Trump: A Path to Peace in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has reaffirmed his country's commitment to engaging in constructive talks with U.S. representatives in Saudi Arabia next week. The focus is on finding ways to conclude the ongoing war with Russia, as discussed in a recent social media post.

Since January, the relationship between Ukraine and the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump has experienced tension, primarily due to a halt in military aid and intelligence-sharing. Trump has questioned Zelenskiy's dedication to achieving peace, although Ukraine strongly advocates for rapid and effective peace proposals.

The upcoming meetings in Saudi Arabia, involving prominent Ukrainian figures like Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, aim to facilitate dialogue with the U.S. delegation. Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed discussions for a potential framework deal, emphasizing the urgency of the situation given the conflict's historical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025