Zelenskiy and Trump: A Path to Peace in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has reaffirmed his country's commitment to engaging in constructive talks with U.S. representatives in Saudi Arabia next week. The focus is on finding ways to conclude the ongoing war with Russia, as discussed in a recent social media post.

Since January, the relationship between Ukraine and the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump has experienced tension, primarily due to a halt in military aid and intelligence-sharing. Trump has questioned Zelenskiy's dedication to achieving peace, although Ukraine strongly advocates for rapid and effective peace proposals.

The upcoming meetings in Saudi Arabia, involving prominent Ukrainian figures like Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, aim to facilitate dialogue with the U.S. delegation. Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed discussions for a potential framework deal, emphasizing the urgency of the situation given the conflict's historical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)