Altaf Bukhari's Push for 50-Year Residency Rule in Kashmir

In a bold move, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari urged for a significant overhaul of Jammu and Kashmir's domicile policy, proposing a residency requirement extension to 50 years to obtain domicile status. This call to action was directed at the region's legislative assembly.

Bukhari, speaking to reporters, emphasized the need for legislative action on this matter, despite his party's lack of representation among the 90 members of the assembly. He also expressed concern over the plight of Kashmir's youth, seeking their release from various prisons across the country.

Additionally, Bukhari questioned the recent budget presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, challenging its potential to provide substantial relief to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir amidst the ongoing political and social challenges.

