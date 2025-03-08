Left Menu

Altaf Bukhari's Push for 50-Year Residency Rule in Kashmir

Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari called for a reform in Jammu and Kashmir's domicile policy, advocating for a 50-year residency requirement. He urged local MLAs to pass related legislation and highlighted the plight of incarcerated youth, questioning the state budget's effectiveness in addressing local needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:25 IST
Altaf Bukhari's Push for 50-Year Residency Rule in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari urged for a significant overhaul of Jammu and Kashmir's domicile policy, proposing a residency requirement extension to 50 years to obtain domicile status. This call to action was directed at the region's legislative assembly.

Bukhari, speaking to reporters, emphasized the need for legislative action on this matter, despite his party's lack of representation among the 90 members of the assembly. He also expressed concern over the plight of Kashmir's youth, seeking their release from various prisons across the country.

Additionally, Bukhari questioned the recent budget presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, challenging its potential to provide substantial relief to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir amidst the ongoing political and social challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025