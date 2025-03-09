Trump Urges Republicans to Support Crucial Funding Bill
Former President Donald Trump called upon Republicans to support a new funding bill crafted by the House and Senate, stressing its importance in preventing a government shutdown. Trump cautioned that Democrats might obstruct efforts to maintain government operations. He requested short-term leeway to stabilize the country's finances.
In a bid to avert a government shutdown, former President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Republicans to back a recently crafted funding bill that he described as 'very good.' Trump issued a call to action, urging party members to support the bill in upcoming votes.
Utilizing his platform on Truth Social, Trump emphasized, 'I am asking you all to give us a few months to get us through to September so we can continue to put the country's 'financial house' in order.' He also warned of potential Democratic attempts to disrupt these efforts, stating they will 'do anything' to shut down the government.
The former President's comments come as legislative focus intensifies on securing adequate funding to ensure uninterrupted government operations and financial stability.
