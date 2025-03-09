Left Menu

Shake-Up in Justice Department: High-Profile Firings Spark Controversy

The Trump administration has fired Adam Cohen, head of a key drug and crime task force, along with other Justice Department officials, amidst what is viewed as a purge of career officials. The move has sparked controversy and protest within the department and among legal professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 04:27 IST
In a dramatic shake-up, the Trump administration has dismissed several key figures within the U.S. Justice Department, sparking significant controversy and internal dissent.

Adam Cohen, the former head of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, was abruptly removed from his position just hours after the department refocused his team's efforts on illegal immigration under the 'Operation Take Back America' initiative.

In a related development, three assistant U.S. attorneys in New York were placed on administrative leave amid growing tensions. Their removal followed the resignations of eight other attorneys who opposed dropping corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

