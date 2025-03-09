Shake-Up in Justice Department: High-Profile Firings Spark Controversy

In a dramatic shake-up, the Trump administration has dismissed several key figures within the U.S. Justice Department, sparking significant controversy and internal dissent.

Adam Cohen, the former head of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, was abruptly removed from his position just hours after the department refocused his team's efforts on illegal immigration under the 'Operation Take Back America' initiative.

In a related development, three assistant U.S. attorneys in New York were placed on administrative leave amid growing tensions. Their removal followed the resignations of eight other attorneys who opposed dropping corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

