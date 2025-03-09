Monarchist Sentiment Surges as Former King Gyanendra Returns to Kathmandu

Tightened security measures envelop Tribhuvan International Airport as pro-monarchy activists assemble to greet ex-king Gyanendra Shah upon his return to Kathmandu from a domestic trip. Gyanendra, who toured religious locales across Nepal, finds himself at the center of growing monarchist fervor.

A significant police presence monitors the airport entrance and surrounding areas in anticipation of potential unrest. Hundreds of supporters, along with Rastriya Prajatantra Party activists, rally with national flags and placards, advocating for the reinstatement of the monarchy, dissolved in 2008 after the People's Movement.

Celebrity Manisha Koirala, granddaughter of Nepal's first elected Prime Minister, added star power to the movement by urging citizens on social media to welcome the ex-King in style. The pro-monarchy sentiment has been gaining traction since democracy day, emboldened by a call from Gyanendra himself for national unity and responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)