Left Menu

Monarchist Sentiment Surges as Former King Gyanendra Returns to Kathmandu

Security intensified at Tribhuvan International Airport to handle the influx of pro-monarchy activists gathering to welcome former king Gyanendra Shah to Kathmandu. His return from a religious tour has reignited monarchist sentiments, with rallies and calls for monarchy reinstatement against the current government in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-03-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 13:14 IST
Monarchist Sentiment Surges as Former King Gyanendra Returns to Kathmandu
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Tightened security measures envelop Tribhuvan International Airport as pro-monarchy activists assemble to greet ex-king Gyanendra Shah upon his return to Kathmandu from a domestic trip. Gyanendra, who toured religious locales across Nepal, finds himself at the center of growing monarchist fervor.

A significant police presence monitors the airport entrance and surrounding areas in anticipation of potential unrest. Hundreds of supporters, along with Rastriya Prajatantra Party activists, rally with national flags and placards, advocating for the reinstatement of the monarchy, dissolved in 2008 after the People's Movement.

Celebrity Manisha Koirala, granddaughter of Nepal's first elected Prime Minister, added star power to the movement by urging citizens on social media to welcome the ex-King in style. The pro-monarchy sentiment has been gaining traction since democracy day, emboldened by a call from Gyanendra himself for national unity and responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025