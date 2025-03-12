Left Menu

Kerala's Financial Dialogues with the Centre: A Strategic Meeting

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a significant meeting with Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the national capital. The discussion focused on Kerala's financial challenges and demands for central assistance. The meeting, amid Kerala's strained relations with the Centre, might indicate strategic political alignments ahead of upcoming elections.

In a gathering that underscores the intricate dance of state and central relations, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman convened with Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the heart of the nation's capital on Wednesday.

Joining them were Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar and the state's Special Representative, K V Thomas, for what the Kerala government described as an informal yet pivotal meeting.

As Kerala navigates its financial challenges and seeks a disaster relief package for Wayanad, the dialogue with the Centre assumes added significance, especially against the backdrop of speculated political strategies and upcoming state elections.

